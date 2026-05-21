Silk stoles for Meloni, Madhubani painting for Netherlands PM: What Modi gifted in 5-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back in India after concluding his five-nation tour, as part of which he visited Italy, the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. The prime minister presented his counterparts and other dignitaries with special gifts that reflected the essence of India. Blue Pottery from Rajasthan (L) and the Shirui Silk stole from Manipur. (ANI) From silk stoles from Northeastern states of Assam and Manipur to Italy prime minister Giorgia Meloni, to a Madhubani painting from the Mithila region to Netherlands PM Rob Jetten, the gifts had a unique touch of India. A look at who got what: Madhubani painting, Meenakari, Kundan earrings in Netherlands As PM Modi concluded his Netherlands trip, he presented the King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima with Blue Pottery and Meenakari and Kundan earrings, respectively, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. The Blue Pottery finds its roots in Jaipur, Rajasthan and its artwork looks vibrant with intricate details in the blue and white colours. It is a GI-tagged art form crafted from a unique mixture of quartz powder, powdered glass, and Fuller's earth.

Blue pottery gifted by PM Modi (ANI)

Meenakari and Kundan earrings on the other hand are a glowing symbol of Indian jewellery craftsmanship and is used very prominently in weddings and other events. In Meenakari, metal is enamled with coloured designs and Kundan jewellery is made from setting gemstones using highly refined gold foil. Meanwhile, Netherlands PM Rob Jetten was presented with a Madhubani painting that finds prevalence in the Mithila region of Bihar. The art often depicts deities, nature, and scenes from everyday life through motifs.

Madhubani painting gifted by PM Modi (ANI)

Muga Silk, Shirui Lily Silk stoles for Meloni There was a touch of the Northeast in PM Modi's gifts for Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. The prime minister gifted her two stoles - one made of Muga Silk in Assam, and the other made of Shirui Silk in Manipur. Muga silk is famous for its natural golden shine, strength, long-lasting quality and sustainability, because its made without any artificial dyes.

Muga Silk Stole (ANI)

Meanwhile, Manipur's Shirui Lily silk stole is inspired by a rare flower that blooms only in the hills of the northeastern state. For the Tangkhul Naga community, the flower represents purity, identity, and cultural pride. The lily also holds special meaning in Italy, where it symbolises purity, grace, and artistic beauty, creating a cultural connection between the two countries. Notably, PM Modi had also gifted Meloni a packet of Melody toffee from India, a video of which was shared by the Italian PM on Wednesday.

CDs of Bhimsen Joshi, MS Subbulakshmi In Italy, President Sergio Mattarella also received a special gift from PM Modi - a Marble Inlay Work Box with CDs of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and MS Subbulakshmi. The box itself had the craftsmenship from Agra. An artwork called Pacchikari was used on it which was popular in Florence, Italy, before flourishing in India under royal patronage, ANI reported. To the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Italy, PM Modi gifted the following things: Red Rice from Keralam

Gobindobhog Rice from West Bengal

Basmati Rice from the Indo-Gangetic plains

Joha Rice from Assam

Kalanamak Rice from UP

Millets from Maharashtra

Millets from Maharashtra (ANI)

Works by Tagore among gifts to Swedish PM Rabindranath Tagore's vision and legacy was reflected in PM Modi's gifts to Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson. A handcrafted Shantiniketan messenger bag, Loktak Tea from the NorthEast, and the Ladakh Pure Wool Stole or Pashmina Shawl was among some gifts handed to PM Modi's Swedish counterpart. Besides, a selection of works by Rabindranath Tagore was also included.

A collection of work by Rabindranath Tagore. (ANI)

The Pashmina shawl is a very popular fabric in India which is naturally adapted to survive extreme cold. Besides, the Loktak tea is cultivated in the Northeast using traditional practices, and in chemical-free gardens.

Kesar mangoes, Meghalaya pineapple to UAE Prez India's popular fruits like Kesar mangoes and Meghalaya pineapple also made it to PM Modi's list of gifts as they were presented to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Besides, a Rogan painting, which is a rare and exquisite textile art form from the Kutch region of Gujarat, was also gifted to the UAE leader. The Kesar mango also finds origins in Gujarat, specifically Junagadh.

Rogan Painting with Tree of Life (ANI)