Defence, innovation and tackling terror financing: Modi, Meloni say India, Italy 'closer than ever'

India and Italy are "closer than ever," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, during his joint press conference with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. Speaking in Rome, the prime ministers stated that India and Italy will be cooperating across a range of fields, including defence and innovation, as they strengthen their strategic partnership. Speaking in Rome, the prime ministers stated that India and Italy will be cooperating across a range of fields, including defence and innovation, as they strengthen their strategic partnership. (AP )

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“India-Italy joint strategic action plan 2025-2029 gives our ties a practical and futuristic framework,” said Modi during the press conference, shortly after PM Meloni announced that both nations are elevating ties to form a “special strategic partnership”.

The elevation of ties comes as Italy remains India's fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union. Furthermore, Italy also has a strong Indian community of nearly two million Indians, making it the largest diaspora group in the European Union.

Speaking at their joint press conference, PM Modi stated that he and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni "deliberated extensively" on enhancing ties between the two nations.

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Modi, Meloni on enhancing India-Italy ties | Key points During the press conference, Modi announced that an India-Italy innovation centre is in the works and will be launched soon.

The Indian prime minister added that cooperation has increased between New Delhi and Rome, especially in defence.

"India and Italy being maritime powers, the close cooperation is necessary in connectivity. Together we will work together on shipping, ports modernisation, logistics and blue economy," said Modi.

Adding to the defence partnership between India and Italy, prime minister Meloni highlighted the importance of freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both leaders also announced a joint initiative to tackle terror financing. "India and Italy are united on the stand that terrorism is a severe challenge to humanity. The collaboration of the two countries on terror financing has emerged as an example before the world," said Modi.

Speaking on the wars in Ukraine and West Asia, Modi reiterated India's stance, which is that all problems should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Also Read | ‘Melodi’ reunion: PM Modi, Italy's Meloni break internet again with stunning Rome pictures

Modi landed in Rome on Tuesday night on the final leg of his five-nation tour and was accorded a ceremonial military honour when he arrived for talks with Giorgia Meloni.

Ahead of their bilateral talks, Modi also called on Italian President Sergio Mattarella and discussed various aspects of India-Italy friendship, including trade, investment and cultural linkages.