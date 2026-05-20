‘Melodi’ reunion: PM Modi, Italy's Meloni break internet again with stunning Rome pictures

With a picturesque backdrop of Italian streets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed with his “friend” and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni after landing in Rome for the last leg of his five-nation tour — pictures that broke the internet on Wednesday, getting over 2.2 million likes on Instagram within two hours. PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome (X/@narendramodi) PM Modi and Meloni, whose camaraderie sparks “Melodi” posts online, once again grabbed social media attention with their interaction and pictures together. Both the leaders have acknowledged the “Melodi” memes in the past and often joined in. Track all updates from PM Modi's Italy visit here The #Melodi moment peaked on Wednesday after Meloni shared a video of PM Modi gifting her a pack of Melody toffees. "Thank you for the gift," she wrote in caption with the video.

The string of Melodi moments started with PM Modi first sharing pictures with Meloni. “Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects," he said.

"Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship,” PM Modi said in the post on his social media handles, sharing images with is Italian counterpart.

The Colosseum is an elliptical amphitheatre in the centre of Rome. It is the largest ancient amphitheatre ever built. PM Modi landed in Italy on Tuesday and received a warm welcome post by Italian prime minister Meloni, who he is slated to hold talks with on Wednesday. “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” Meloni said on X. The two leaders last met in November 2025, on the sidelines of the G20 and held a bilateral meeting. PM Modi's time in Italy External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a social media post said on arrival in Rome, PM Modi received an energetic and warm welcome by the vibrant Indian community in Italy. The prime minister witnessed colourful performances including Kathak, Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam by Italian artists, Jaiswal said. "The reception also included a soulful rendering of Indian classical music by Italian musicians. The enchanting display of Santoor, Tabla, Bansuri and Sitar showcased the richness of India's musical legacy," the spokesperson said.

In another post, PM Modi shared details of his interaction with Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti, who presented him with his work on Varanasi. He said Tomassetti's "passion for Indian culture goes back over four decades". "In the 1980s, he started as an illustrator for books on Vedic culture. From 2008 to 2013, he worked on 23 large paintings relating to the Mahabharat," Modi said. The prime minister also noted that Indian music is getting "very popular" in Italy. "During the community welcome in Rome last evening, five Italian artistes performed the Hamsadhwani. Compliments to Mr. Valerio Bruni (Santoor), Mr. Leo Vertunni (Sitar), Mr. Simone Mattiello (Bansuri), Mr. Francesco Gherardi (Tabla) and Mr. Nicolo Mellochi (Bansuri)," Modi said in another post.

“A friendly and positive exchange, with a shared commitment to further strengthen the partnership between Italy and India in the coming years,” Meloni had posted back then, with the hashtag “Melodi”. The duo has several times in the past posed together for pictures and videos and shared them online using the viral hashtag, making it clear that they enjoy the buzz all their meets create.