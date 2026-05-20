Parle stock's ‘melodious’ moment as price rises 5% after PM Modi gifts Melody to Meloni. But there is a twist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Italy for an official trip, had an unusual gift for his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni – a pack of Melody toffees. And the news didn't just break the internet. They sent the stock of Parle rallying. Track updates on Modi's Italy visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni during his official visit to Rome. (AFP)

But here is the twist. It was the wrong Parle that had its stocks rising following the ‘Melodi’ moment in Italy. Melody toffee is manufactured by privately held FMCG Parle Products, but apparently, retail investors rushed to buy shares of Parle Industries, a company that specialises in real estate, infrastructure building and waste management and recycling.

Parle stock rises Parle Industries share price hit 5% upper circuit on Wednesday and the small-cap penny stock rallied 5% to ₹5.25 apiece on the BSE, Live Mint reported.

The rally in Parle Industries share was backed by heavy volumes as around 8 lakh equity shares of Parle Industries changed hands on stock exchanges. This is significantly higher than its one-week average trading volume of 2 lakh shares and its one-month average volume of 3 lakh shares.

The Melody toffee, which became the talk of town in the backdrop of PM Modi's visit to Italy, is owned Parle Products, an FMCG company based in Mumbai. Parle Products is recognised for brands such as Parle-G, Monaco, Hide & Seek, and Mango Bite. It is, however, not listed on the stock markets.

Mayank Shah of the Parle Products told CNBC-TV18 that PM Modi's Melody gift to Meloni has helped place Indian products on a larger global stage.

Modi gifts Melody to Meloni The highlight of PM Modi's Italy visit has been his gift of Melody toffees to Meloni. In the video, Meloni can be heard saying, “PM Modi brought us a gift. It is Melody,” while holding a pack of Melody chocolates gifted by Modi.

“Thank you for the gift," Meloni wrote as she shared the video. The moment quickly drew attention online, with social media users reacting to the light moment that the two leaders shared.