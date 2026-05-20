Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    PM Narendra Modi gifts Melody to Meloni in viral video; Google searches for ‘parle melody’ rise by 5000 percent

    PM Modi's endorsement of Melody chocolate toffee alongside Italian PM Meloni has ignited social media buzz, with searches for 'melody chocolate' soaring.

    Published on: May 20, 2026 2:16 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    When the Prime Minister of India endorses your product, it's going to become the topic of the day. The sweet, humble Melody, a chocolate toffee manufactured by the brand Parle, has got a shoutout from Narendra Modi and Italian PM Meloni. And the internet can't get enough of it!

    PM Modi and Meloni in the viral video.
    PM Modi and Meloni in the viral video.

    In fact, ever since the video featuring PM Modi gifting her a packet of the toffee went viral, the interest in Melody has zoomed to the top. According to Google Trends, the search for the term ‘melody chocolate’, at the time of this article going live, had risen by as much as a whopping 1200 percent!

    In fact, similar terms like ‘parle melody’ and ‘melody toffee’ have seen a search interest surge of 4750 and 950 percent respectively!

    The spike in search interest for Melody.
    The spike in search interest for Melody.

    Social media had seen this coming. Many had predicted the moment the video was posted, “Melody stocks are going to rise.”

    PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni share a good rapport, and the two have been nicknamed ‘Melodi’, combining Meloni and Modi. Earlier in the day, the duo had also posted a series of pics posing together.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/PM Narendra Modi Gifts Melody To Meloni In Viral Video; Google Searches For ‘parle Melody’ Rise By 5000 Percent
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/PM Narendra Modi Gifts Melody To Meloni In Viral Video; Google Searches For ‘parle Melody’ Rise By 5000 Percent
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes