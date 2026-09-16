India 'deeply concerned' over alleged Houthi drone attack near Mecca, calls for regional peace

India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over an attempted drone attack on the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia and called for the early restoration of peace and stability in West Asia.

Several areas along Saudi Arabia's western coast, including the holy city of Mecca, were placed on security alert on Tuesday. (Reuters)

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Saudi authorities said a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels towards Mecca was intercepted and destroyed before it entered restricted airspace over the holy city on Tuesday evening. The Houthis have denied the Saudi account and said they do not pose a threat to Mecca.

“We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “The incident near Makkah is particularly concerning, given the special significance of the city to Muslims across the world.

Also Read | Saudi claims Houthi drone destroyed near Mecca, Yemeni group dismisses 'lies'

India reiterates its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure, Jaiswal said. “We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The drone attack targeting Mecca is being seen as a major escalation in renewed hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who have taken control of key territories close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in recent days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drone attack targeting Mecca is being seen as a major escalation in renewed hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who have taken control of key territories close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in recent days. {{/usCountry}}

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Turki al-Maliki, the Saudi-led coalition’s spokesperson, said the Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted the hostile drone south of Mecca on Tuesday evening. He warned that the security of the two holy mosques and pilgrims is a “red line”.

Also Read | 'Dastardly and heinous': Pakistan condemns alleged drone attack on Mecca as Houthis deny role

Saudi Arabia issued a security alert for Mecca on Tuesday for the first time since the Houthis last attempted to target the holy city in 2017.

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The alert, however, was lifted after a few minutes.

A Houthi military source strongly rejected the claim that Houthi forces pose a threat to Mecca or other holy sites in a statement issued to Yemen’s SABA news agency. “We categorically deny that there is any threat from Yemen directed at the city of Makkah or any other holy sites,” the source said.

The conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis dates to 2015, when Saudi forces intervened in Yemen after the rebels seized the city of Sanaa and ousted the internationally recognised government.

Also Read | The Mecca defence pact: A new Sunni bloc or a strategic tool against India?

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India had on Tuesday reiterated its opposition to attacks on merchant shipping and civilian infrastructure amid the West Asia conflict and said Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia’s economic assets undermine regional stability and navigation through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The issue of Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia figured in a meeting between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on the margins of the Brics Summit on September 13.

Last week, India condemned Houthi attacks on the energy facilities of oil giant Saudi Aramco that injured 73 people. The Houthis have also attacked Saudi Arabia’s 1,200-km East-West oil pipeline, resulting in the temporary closure of the facility and affecting up to 5% of global oil supply.

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Deep Dive What actions did India take following the alleged drone attack near Mecca? India expressed deep concern over the alleged drone attack near Mecca and condemned actions endangering civilian lives and infrastructure, reiterating the need for peace and stability in the region. Why do drone attacks near Mecca trigger international condemnation? Drone attacks near Mecca are particularly sensitive due to the city's significance to Muslims worldwide, prompting strong reactions as they endanger sacred sites and threaten regional stability. How did the Houthi rebels respond to allegations of the drone attack on Mecca? The Houthis denied involvement in the drone attack on Mecca, labeling the claims as false and accusing the Saudi regime of spreading lies while asserting that their operations target military facilities, not sacred sites.