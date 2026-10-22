Medical body seeks review of Sunny Deol's ‘Suryaa’ over portrayal of doctors

It also called for a ban or other appropriate action “if justified under applicable law”.

The association asked the ministry to conduct an impartial review of the film and seek corrective measures from the filmmakers.

The IMA objected to the “generalisation of corruption within healthcare” and the “depiction of violence against medical professionals”. It warned that such portrayals could have consequences for the safety of healthcare workers and the doctor-patient relationship.

The doctors’ body on Thursday raised concerns about the Sunny Deol starrer's promo video, saying it could create a negative impression of the medical fraternity and undermine public trust in healthcare professionals.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking an urgent review of the upcoming film Suryaa-Ant Se Aarambh Tak over its over its portrayal of doctors and “violence” against healthcare workers.

Suryaa is an upcoming Hindi crime thriller starring Sunny Deol, directed by M Padmakumar, and scheduled to release on November 20. Its teaser, released on October 19, follows a father investigating the truth behind his daughter's illness and points to concerns about a faulty medical system.

Why the IMA has objected to the film In its letter, the IMA said the film’s portrayal of corruption and unethical practices risked tarnishing the reputation of doctors who worked honestly and diligently.

“While individual misconduct must be investigated and punished, the actions of a few must not be used to tarnish the reputation of countless honest and dedicated doctors,” the association said.

The doctors’ body also raised concerns about scenes showing physical assaults on doctors, nursing staff and hospital personnel, particularly when such acts are presented as “heroic or justified.”

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“Scenes depicting physical assaults on doctors, nursing staff, and hospital personnel, particularly when presented as heroic or justified acts, risk normalising violence against those committed to saving lives,” the letter read.

“Content that appears to glorify attacks on medical professionals may encourage hostility and further endanger those providing essential healthcare services,” it said. “Such portrayals may foster unwarranted mistrust and hostility towards doctors, weakening the mutual trust and cooperation essential for effective treatment and healthcare delivery,” the letter said.

The IMA clarified that it did not seek to protect doctors guilty of wrongdoing. It said corruption, unethical medical practices and professional misconduct should be dealt with through appropriate legal and disciplinary action.

“Our objective is not to shield any wrongdoer from accountability, but to protect the dignity of the medical profession, ensure the safety of healthcare workers, and preserve public trust in the healthcare system,” the association said.

The letter also raised concerns about the impact of negative portrayals on medical students and aspiring doctors.

“India needs more dedicated and motivated doctors to meet the healthcare needs of its growing population,” the IMA said, adding that the profession was built on “years of hard work, sacrifice, compassion, and service to humanity”. The association has asked the ministry to review the film’s content, seek appropriate corrective measures from its makers and consider a ban or other action if warranted under the law.