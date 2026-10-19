Suryaa teaser: Sunny Deol is a grieving father determined to discover the shocking truth of medical system in M Padmakumar's film

Sunny took to Instagram to share the teaser of the film, which is said to be based on real events. The actor plays a police officer who appears to lead a happy life with his family until his daughter’s death changes everything. He then investigates the case and uncovers disturbing details about the medical system that may have contributed to her death.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is on a mission to uncover the truth behind his daughter’s death in the teaser of Suryaa : Ant Se Aarambh Tak. After unveiling the film’s motion poster, the makers have released the teaser, offering a glimpse of the actor as a grieving father who sets out to expose malpractice in the country’s medical system.

In the teaser, Sunny says, “A person believes doctors are god and entrusts his life to them. But if that doctor breaks their trust, then what will the person do?”

His character goes on to question the high bills patients are charged for even minor health issues, alleging that doctors conduct numerous tests. He adds, “Doctors don’t write prescriptions there, they write their commissions. And people are tolerating it but till when?”

The teaser also offers glimpses of Ravi Kishan and Soumya Tandon.

Sharing the teaser, Sunny wrote, “They thought it was his end. For Suryaa, it was only the beginning.🔥 Aap sab ke naam aaj SURYAA Teaser. Dekhiye. Sochiye. Satark Rahiye aur Agar kuch galat ho toh ladiye! (The SURYAA teaser is dedicated to all of you today. Watch. Think. Stay alert, and fight back if something is wrong!) Kamal Mukut’s #SURYAA अंत से आरंभ तक IN CINEMAS 20th November 2026.”

About Suryaa Backed by Kamal Mukut, Suryaa is directed by M Padmakumar and marks his Hindi directorial debut. Besides Sunny and Ravi, the film also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Tinu Anand, Manish Wadhwa, Jisshu Sengupta, Tanushree Chakraborty, Virti Vaghani, Siddarth Sharma, Rohit Tiwari, Anoop Trivedi, Khalid Siddiqui, the late Pankaj Dheer, Beena Kak and others in key roles.

The film is said to be a remake of the 2018 Malayalam film Joseph, which starred Joju George as a retired police officer drawn into a murder investigation that forces him to confront his own past. Interestingly, the Malayalam film was also directed by M Padmakumar.

Speaking about Suryaa, producer Kamal Mukut said in a statement, “I signed Sunny Deol for two films — Gadar 2 and SURYAA. We began with Gadar 2, and it became history. Motivated by its success, and drawing upon my experience of more than five decades in the industry, I created SURYAA — a story of a common man that will surely touch every life. The film takes the audience through a never-before-seen avatar of Sunny Deol, interestingly woven across three phases of his life journey. This gripping thriller is designed to transport audiences into two different eras.”