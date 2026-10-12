Sunny Deol’s Suryaa first look unveiled but the internet isn’t convinced about Hindi remake of Malayalam movie Joseph: ‘Why watch it in theatres?’

The first look of Suryaa was unveiled on October 12 along with the release date. Sunny looks markedly different from his usual action-hero avatar in his first look motion poster. With a rugged appearance and an intense gaze, he hints at a man haunted by his past and struggling to confront truths he can no longer ignore. The tagline reads, “Torn between his past and present, he uncovers the truth”. The makers describe the protagonist as a man “drawn into a web of unanswered questions and buried truths,” whose investigation “soon takes him into territory far more complex than he anticipated”.

Sunny Deol is back after Batwara 1947 , but this time, there is more to his new look than a rugged beard and an intense stare. The motion poster of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, released on October 12, has got people talking about the actor’s turn in a crime thriller. It has also brought up a question that the makers will have to answer: why should audiences watch a remake when the original is already available?

Interestingly, Suryaa is based on Joseph, the 2018 Malayalam film starring Joju George as a retired police officer drawn into a murder investigation that forces him to confront his own past. With Joseph director M Padmakumar returning to helm the new version, the actor gets a chance to step away from his familiar action-hero image and take on a character driven by grief, secrets and personal turmoil.

Why some viewers are questioning the remake The announcement has not been met with excitement by everyone. On X, several users pointed out that Joseph is already available to watch, questioning whether the Hindi version offers enough reason for audiences to buy a theatre ticket. One user wrote: “For those who are unaware, #Suryaa is a remake of Malayalam film Joseph. Anyone who wants to watch it, can watch it online & save your money on some original movie.”

Another echoed the sentiment: “For those who are asking, #Suryaa starring #SunnyDeol is a REMAKE of Malayalam film JOSEPH So my question is why would anyone watch it in Theatres if you can watch it ONLINE?” Many also pointed out that the film will face immense threat at the box office due to the Diwali release of Ramayana: Part 1, in which Sunny Deol is playing the role of Hanuman.

Despite the criticism, some viewers are interested in seeing Deol in a crime thriller, particularly one that appears to move away from his usual action-heavy roles. One user offered a succinct summary: “Different look! Crime-thriller genre! A cop investigates a double homicide while the secrets from his own life gets revealed. If executed and promoted well, can be a success for #SunnyDeol.”

The excitement is also visible on Instagram, where comments range from “Super hit... blockbuster 💪” to “Finally tagda wala comeback ho gya hai🔥🔥🥹.”

Drishyam, Vikram Vedha and The Departed have all shown how stories can find audiences in different settings and languages. The real test is whether the adaptation respects what worked in the original while giving viewers a reason to experience it again.

From Joseph to Suryaa When Joseph arrived in theatres in November 2018, few could have predicted just how far the film would travel. Directed by M. Padmakumar and written by former police officer Shahi Kabir, the thriller was reportedly made on a budget of ₹3 crore and went on to earn ₹28 crore. It also completed a run of more than 100 days in theatres.

At the heart of the film was Joju George’s performance as a retired policeman investigating a double homicide. As the investigation progresses, the case becomes increasingly personal, bringing his own struggles and painful memories to the surface. Joju's understated performance earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actor and a Special Mention at the National Film Awards.

The film's success led to remakes in Tamil, titled Visithiran, Telugu, titled Sekhar, and Kannada, titled Ravi Bopanna. Suryaa now brings the story to Hindi-speaking audiences, with Padmakumar making his Bollywood directorial debut.