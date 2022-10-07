Medical care to be given to injured elephant calf, CM assures Rahul

Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s letter about an injured elephant calf in the Nagarhole forests, stating that all medical care will be provided to the animal.

Bommai said that he “appreciated” Gandhi’s concern for the calf which the latter saw while out on a safari in Kabini where he and his mother, Sonia Gandhi spent two days before rejoining the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“I have enquired about the same with my officials. It is noticed that the baby elephant might have been attacked by wild animals. It is presently totally dependent on its mother’s breast feeding. My officials are keeping a close watch on both the mother and the baby,” Bommai said in his letter on Thursday.

“Experts feel that the baby elephant’s separation from its mother at this stage for treatment might not help in solving the problem and may lead to aggravating it. Hence, I have advised my officers to give necessary medication to the baby elephant at present, keep constant vigil on its health and do the timely medication,” he added.

A day ago, the Congress MP wrote to Bommai seeking his intervention for providing timely treatment to a severely injured elephant calf at the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. He said he came across the injured calf during his visit to the reserve, along with his mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Nagarahole, spread over Mysuru and Kodagu, covers an area of 847.981 sq-km.