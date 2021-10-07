Medical college student found dead in Odisha

A 20-year-old student at Bhima Bhoi Medical College in Odisha’s Bolangir was found hanging from the window of her hostel room on Wednesday night, said the dean of the institute Sabit Mohapatra. The student’s father alleged his daughter was murdered

“She was found hanging by her dupatta and had already died. Some smell of chemical was coming out of the room,” said Mohapatra. He added that the third-year MBBS student was watching a cricket match on her mobile phone in a room adjacent to her room with her friends shortly before she was found dead.

“Later, all of them went to their respective rooms for having dinner. Later in the night, the hostel mate (of the student) got a call on her mobile asking her to inquire about her condition. As she went towards (the student)’s room, she found the door locked from inside. There was no response despite repeated knocks by her and other hostel inmates,” said Mohapatra.

Bolangir police superintendent Nitin Kushlkar said the student’s post-mortem has been conducted and they are waiting for its report before reaching any conclusion. “We have also sealed the room of the student and would send a forensic team to test any possible traces of chemical as has been alleged.”