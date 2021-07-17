Medical institutes to reopen in K’taka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday allowed the reopening of all medical and dental colleges in the state. The order also said that all AYUSH, nursing and other allied healthcare courses can resume physical classes, however, students and teachers attending the classes must have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The institutions have also been directed to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour and safety guidelines issued by the government. The order states that those found violating the rules are liable to be charged under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

In another development, to make students of Polytechnics across the state both employable and entrepreneurial, an MoU was inked between the Department of Technical Education(DTE) and the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) on Friday.

This partnership was signed in presence of deputy chief minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, who is also the minister of higher education. Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said, establishing DTE-BCIC Case Center, will help DTE students learn from real-world case studies and provides opportunities for students to plan their career path leading to employment, entrepreneurship, research & higher education.

“This MoU will enable the development of a joint online portal for the seamless offering of internships, industry visits, projects, and placements for diploma students across the state besides facilitating to make use of the Learning Management system (LMS) effectively,” he pointed out.

This initiative will also support the upgrading of laboratory infrastructure across polytechnics and provide training to maintain the equipment to industry standards besides enabling training the faculty in the latest subjects, topics, and tools, Narayana explained.

He said diploma curriculum has been revamped to make the students more employable as needed by the industry which has a very important role in providing inputs to the curriculum including real-world case studies and Industry-Academia partnership is key to ensure the success of both.