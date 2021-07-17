Medics to be trained before third wave: K’taka govt

Bengaluru The Karnataka government on Friday said that all medical and para medical staff will be trained according to requirements to prepare for the imminent third wave of Covid-19 infections.

“Vaccine is being given to the persons aged above 18 years. Experts are of the opinion that the infection can also be spread to those under 18 years. The same treatment given to adults cannot be given to children. They have to consult a pediatrician. Therefore, children specialist doctors are being trained to handle this. Doctors in all districts will be imparted training on this,” Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education said on Friday.

He said that the state government was taking all required measures as recommended by the committee headed by Dr. Devi Shetty regarding the third wave.

“Covid virus is transforming itself and even developed nations are struggling to deal with it. India has successfully tackled the first wave when compared to other nations. Infrastructure had been significantly ramped up before the second wave. Four thousand doctors have been appointed,” he added.

He added that the despite the decline in new infections, the state needed to remain on vigil as neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala were experiencing another bout of infections.

“Third wave is pesistant in many countries, we cannot invite it here. We can control the spread if we put (a) break into social and religious gatherings. We need to be careful till at least 70% of the population are vaccinated,” he added.

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday, in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought 10.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines per month to help the state achieve its target to vaccinate all eligible citizens by the end of the year.

A statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said that the Prime Minister has asked states to take extreme precaution as there was a surge in Covid-19 cases across Europe and other parts globally.

The statements come at a time when an imminent third wave of infections is expected to hit India and Karnataka, which is yet to recover from the huge loss of life and deep impact on livelihood.

Karnataka has so far administered 2,68,47,085 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, of which 2,17,38,761 and 51,08,324 account for the first and second dose, according to data available on CoWin portal. Karnataka administered 2,29,483 doses on Friday, according to official data.

“Prime Minister has urged us to be more cautious. PM also instructed to follow micro containment zone policy and to increase coverage vaccines. Centre has already provided Rs. 23,000 crore for ramping up health infrastructure and PM advised to give importance to rural health care infrastructure,” Sudhakar said.