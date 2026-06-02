‘Mediocre in studies, naughty… but had qualities of leader’: Shivakumar's teacher recalls ahead of Karnataka CM oath

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of DK Shivakumar as Karnataka Chief Minister, his school teacher, Parvathi, on Tuesday recalled that he was a naughty student who was mediocre in studies but possessed all the qualities of a leader.

Parvathi expressed pride in seeing her former student rise to the highest political office in the state through his "own hard work"(ANI screengrab/PTI)

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“I taught DK Shivakumar from Class 5 to 7, and taught him Science and English. He was excellent at sports and very good at extracurricular activities. He was mediocre in his studies. He was very naughty and mischievous,” she said.

She added, “He had all the requisite qualities of a leader. Leadership qualities were embedded in his blood. He was always looking at life to become a leader... He was the sports leader of the school. He was also trying to be the class leader, though he was not academically good at studies; he was trying to dominate the class.”

She told news agency ANI that Shivakumar actively participated in extracurricular activities such as debates, elocution, dance and drama.

She expressed pride in seeing her former student rise to the highest political office in the state through his "own hard work".

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{{^usCountry}} "I am so jubilant that we could make a King of the State. The highest post in a state is that of the Chief Minister and he has risen to it with his own hard work," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I am so jubilant that we could make a King of the State. The highest post in a state is that of the Chief Minister and he has risen to it with his own hard work," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Parvathi said she had remained in touch with Shivakumar over the years and had even sought his assistance in obtaining permission from the education department when she started a school.

"I attended his wedding and when he became an MLA, I met him at a hotel and remained in constant touch with him. I had opened a school and requested him to help me obtain permission from the Department of Education. He was a pet student of mine," she said.

Sharing a message for the chief minister-elect, Parvathi said she hoped he would introduce educational reforms in the interest of students across Karnataka. She also urged him to consider measures to regulate screen time among students.

"I would also like to request him to bring in some change in screen time. I want him to bring in a flexible rule which will be conducive to the youth, college-goers and school students of our state... I am going to attend his swearing-in ceremony. I am so excited to attend the ceremony."

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Also Read: No proposal yet on ministeries, Deputy CMs in DK Shivakumar's govt: Mallikarjun Kharge

DK Shivakumar to take oath tomorrow

Ending the impasse over power-sharing in the state, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Saturday unanimously elected DK Shivakumar as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, making him the 18th leader to hold the state's top post. He is scheduled to take oath on June 3.

This comes after Siddaramaiah stepped down as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 28, saying he was abiding by the wishes of the Congress high command.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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