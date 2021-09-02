Meenakshi Lekhi to visit Colombia, US to boost bilateral ties, participate in UN meets

Minister of state for external affairs Meenakashi Lekhi will make her first official visit since assuming office in July to Colombia and the US during September 4-9 to boost bilateral ties and to participate in meetings at the UN.

While in Colombia during September 4-6, Lekhi will meet the country’s top leadership and hold discussions with the vice president and foreign minister, Marta Lucia Ramirez, on regional and international issues. She will also interact with Indian and Colombian companies and the Indian community in the country.

India and Colombia celebrated 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2019. Colombia is an important partner for India in Latin America and bilateral ties have been expanding, particularly in the economic and commercial spheres.

Bilateral trade during 2020-21 was worth $2.27 billion, up from $1.85 billion in 2019-20 despite disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lekhi’s visit to Colombia will provide an opportunity to review progress in bilateral relations and expand an important partnership, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

The last ministerial visit from the Indian side to Colombia took place in October 2018, when the then minister of state for external affairs, VK Singh, paid an official visit.

In New York during September 7-9, Lekhi will represent India at the UN Security Council ministerial open debate on transitions under the agenda item “United Nations peacekeeping operations”. She is expected to meet senior UN leaders and interact with the Indian community in New York as part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebration commemorating the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.