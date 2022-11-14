Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Meerut gym owner held for raping Dalit woman

Meerut gym owner held for raping Dalit woman

india news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 12:27 AM IST

A gym owner was arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old Dalit law student who used to workout at his establishment, a senior police officer said on Sunday

Meerut gym owner held for raping Dalit woman
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

A gym owner was arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old Dalit law student who used to workout at his establishment, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Meerut Superintendent of Police (City), Purush Kumar Singh, identified the accused as Bharat Yadav and said that he allegedly raped the survivor at his brother’s hotel on October 12.

According to the complaint filed by the survivor’s father on Saturday, she was working out at the gym on the day of the incident and suffered an injury. The accused then took her to the hotel where he sedated her with a spiked drink and raped her, the complaint states, adding that he also shot a video of the crime and started blackmailing the survivor later.

The complaint states that Yadav posted the video on social media when the woman refused to visit the gym subsequently.

SP Singh said a case was registered against Yadav on the basis of the complaint under IPC sections for rape and blackmail as well as relevant provisions of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP