Meet Aleesha, the 6-yr-old Indian-origin climate activist, who won UK PM award

An Indian-origin girl named Aleesha Gadhia, aged six, has won British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Points of Light award for her campaigns to raise awareness over deforestation and climate change. Gadhia has so far raised more than £3,000 for the UK-based non-profit ‘Cool Earth’, which works with rainforest communities to cease deforestation and lobbies businesses to generate more sustainable practices.

“I feel really excited and happy to have won the award. I am really grateful and honoured to have Prime Minister Boris Johnson to award and write a letter to me. I never thought I would receive such an award,” Gadhia said, according to an official release from the Prime Minister Johnson's Office.

The young girl, who hails from West Bridgford in Nottinghamshire, central England, has also established a climate change club at her school.

Ruth Edwards, Conservative MP for Rushcliffe, said that she is “absolutely delighted” to hear that Gadhia has been “recognised” for her “amazing work” to safeguard rainforests and raise climate change awareness.

“I think she is setting a great example of what we can all do to help our environment. This award is truly well-deserved, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for Aleesha and her campaign,” Edwards was quoted as saying by the release.

The minor awardee was also recognised for sending out hundreds of letters and emails to top firms in Great Britain and other influential people in the business, encouraging them to take climate action as well.

On winning the award, Gadhia thanked her teachers and also Cool Earth for making her their first youth ambassador.

The child climate activist’s parents Kiran and Pooja said they are “so proud” of their daughter for what she has done over the previous year for “someone so young.”

This is nolt the first time that Gadhia has been in the spotlight. Earlier this year, the six-year-old took up a challenge and rode 80km on her scooter to raise money for ‘Cool Earth’ for which she received the backing of Queen Elizabeth II and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough.

“All the money raised will go towards making this a greener planet,” she had said following the scooter challenge.

Gadhia has become the 1,755th person to receive the Prime Minister’s Points of Light award after it was launched in 2014 to honour people making a difference in their communities.