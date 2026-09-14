Meet Sidharth Babu, the Indian diplomat seen beside Modi, Xi and Putin at BRICS

An Indian diplomat has grabbed national attention after he featured in one of the defining pictures from the recently concluded BRICS Summit. IFS officer Sidharth Babu was seen standing beside Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The image of the three leaders sharing a hearty exchange became one of the memorable moments of the summit in New Delhi.

IFS Sidharth Babu seen beside Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. (AFP)

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The picture, which went viral, also brought the young IFS officer into spotlight. Babu is a 2017-batch Indian Foreign Service officer. The 36-year-old holds the position of deputy secretary in the East Asia Division of the ministry of external affairs at present.

Fluent in Chinese, Babu was present on the scene to translate Xi Jinping's remarks during the conversation with PM Modi.

Deep Dive Who is Sidharth Babu and what role did he play at the BRICS Summit? Sidharth Babu is an Indian Foreign Service officer who served as a deputy secretary in the East Asia Division of the Ministry of External Affairs. He was present at the BRICS Summit to translate remarks from Chinese President Xi Jinping during interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. How did Sidharth Babu's education contribute to his career in diplomacy? Sidharth Babu holds a BTech degree in mechanical engineering and is fluent in Chinese, which he learned during his first overseas posting in Beijing. His qualifications and language skills were crucial in securing his position within the Indian Foreign Service and enabling effective diplomacy. What was the theme of the 18th BRICS Summit hosted by India? The theme of the 18th BRICS Summit, hosted by India on September 12 and 13, was 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'. This theme highlighted the focus on collaboration among emerging economies.

ALSO READ: India-Russia-China bonhomie on display at BRICS: What the Modi-Xi-Putin group photos reveal

Sidharth Babu: Education and Career

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{{^usCountry}} Babu belongs to Kochi and he holds BTech degree in mechanical engineering from Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, from where he graduated in 2012. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Babu belongs to Kochi and he holds BTech degree in mechanical engineering from Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, from where he graduated in 2012. {{/usCountry}}

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He secured All India Rank 15 in his second attempt at the UPSC examination and opted for IFS, according to a report by India Today

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sidharth Babu started his career as a officer trainee at the ministry in 2017 and went on to serve as third secretary, second secretary, consul, under secretary before becoming deputy secretary.

ALSO READ: PM Modi checks on Xi Jinping mid speech at BRICS Summit, asks, ‘Is it okay?’

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Babu learned the Chinese language during his first overseas posting in Beijing, between 2018 and 2022. This experience also taught him how to deal with bilateral matters related to China.

He obtained a master's degree in Language Interpretation and Translation — Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, California, during his posting in the United States, where he served as a consul from August 2022 to June 2024.

In 2024, Babu returned to New Delhi and was appointed as an Under Secretary. He went on to serve as the deputy secretary in the East Asia Division, starting January 2025.

BRICS Summit 2026

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, under its 2026 chairship as BRICS enters its third decade. The theme of the summit was 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.

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India played a key diplomatic role in bridging differences among members and building consensus on the New Delhi declaration.