Meet the two Indian Army officers who were promoted as field marshals

Pakistan’s Army chief General Asim Munir has been promoted to the rank of field marshal for his apparent role in the recent India-Pakistan conflict. This move made him the second senior military officer in Pakistan to be promoted to the position. In India, the rank of field marshal has been conferred to only two officers until now: Sam Manekshaw in 1973 and Kodandera M Cariappa in 1986. Sam Manekshaw was the first Indian field marshal, which is the highest rank in the Indian Army. (File Photo)

Field marshal Sam Manekshaw

Field marshal Sam Maneskshaw was conferred this rank in recognition of his service and leadership in the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Born, 1914 in Amritsar to a Parsi family, Manekshaw was also known as 'Sam Bahadur'.

After he completed his higher command course at the Imperial Defence College, Manekshaw was appointed the general officer commanding of the 26th Infantry Division. He was the first Indian field marshal, which is the highest rank in the Indian Army.

His extraordinary leadership in the Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh, in which his strategic brilliance proved instrumental for India’s victory. In 1968, Manekshaw was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third highest civillian honour for his response to the Nagalan and Mizoram insurgencies. In 2008 he died due to a progressive lung disease.

Field marshal Kodandera M Cariappa

The first Indian commander-in-chief of the Indian Army was field marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa was the first Indian commander-in-chief and assumed position in 1949. While he is credited with many firsts, he had an instrumental role in the transition of the Indian military from colonial to independent India. Born into a family of farmers in Coorg province, his family called him 'Chimma'.

After independence, Cariappa took the role of deputy chief of general staff and organised three successive attacks. The attacks were aimed at reclaiming the strategic areas of Naushera, Jhangar, Poonch, Zoji La, Dras, and Kargil.

Cariappa was the first Indian officer to attend the Staff College, Quetta, and was later commanded the 1/7 Rajputs, making him the first Indian to lead a battalion. His career of three decades came to an end when he passed away on May 15, 1993.