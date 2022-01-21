Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tests positive for Covid-19 in Delhi

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 in New Delhi. Soon after he addressed the 59th Meghalaya Day celebrations via video conferencing from the national Capital, Sangma tweeted that he had tested positive for the viral infection.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms. All those who came in contact with me over the last few days are requested to observe their symptoms and test if necessary,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Meghalaya CM had accompanied Assam chief minister Himanta B Sarma to the national Capital yesterday to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and submit the joint reports of the two states over the areas of differences and the partial resolutions arrived at recently between them.

Yesterday, taking to twitter after meeting Shah, Sangma informed that the HM was apprised of the regional committee reports and that the Ministry of Home Affairs will examine the reports, following which, both the chief ministers will meet Shah after January 26.

Sangma had stated, “We have also considered ethnicity as something very important. Both the Assam and the Meghalaya governments have felt strongly that any of the states may try to claim an area but the people living in that area, if they don’t wish to be in a particular state, one cannot force them.