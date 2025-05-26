Meghalaya cops search for missing Indore couple last spotted on way to Sohra

SHILLONG: A couple from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city who were in Meghalaya on a vacation have gone missing in East Khasi Hills district, police said on Monday. A two-wheeler rented by the couple was found abandoned in Sohra Rim, leading police to suspect that they may have gone trekking.

The couple, identified as Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, were last seen on Friday after they rented a two-wheeler from Keating Road in Shillong to travel to Sohra (popularly known as Cherrapunjee), one of the state’s most visited tourist destinations.

East Khasi Hills superintendent of police (SP) Vivek Syiem said that the couple’s rented scooter was spotted near Sohra Rim, a popular tourist spot less than 60 kilometres from the state capital. Sohra, renowned for its scenic waterfalls, living-root bridges, and deep forest trails, is part of a sensitive ecological zone bordering Bangladesh.

The couple, both in their thirties, were last traced to Nongrait and later Mawlakiat on Friday. Since then, all attempts to reach them have failed, with both of their mobile phones switched off.

“We began the search immediately after receiving an alert from the police control room. Search teams have been dispatched to all likely locations the couple may have visited, and village headmen have been informed and asked to assist,” Syiem told HT over the phone.

A relative of the couple who had been unable to get through to them had filed the first complaint.

A police officer posted in Sohra said teams were combing trekking routes and dense forest areas popular among tourists. The region, often shrouded in heavy mist and rain, poses natural challenges to search and rescue efforts.

This is the second such incident in the area in recent months.

In April, the body of a 41-year-old Hungarian tourist, Puskas Zsolt, was found in a partially decomposed state near Ramdait village, 12 days after he was reported missing from a hotel in Shillong. Police had ruled out foul play in that case, suggesting the tourist may have died due to an accidental fall while trekking alone.

Following the Hungarian tourist’s death, the East Khasi Hills district urged tourists to exercise caution while venturing near cliffs, forested areas, and waterfalls, and recommended hiring certified local guides for treks.