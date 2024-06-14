 Meghalaya Dy CM orders inquiry into alleged torture of man by Dawki police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
Meghalaya Dy CM orders inquiry into alleged torture of man by Dawki police

ByDavid Laitphlang
Jun 14, 2024 03:10 PM IST

Speaking to media persons, NPYF chief said that on June 12, the man, a resident of Pyrdiwah in East Khasi Hills, was arrested and brought to Dawki police station where the police instigated a dog to bite him thereby causing injury

Shillong: Meghalaya deputy chief minister in-charge home (police) Prestone Tynsong on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the alleged torture of a man, who was arrested based on suspicion that he was a Bangladeshi national, by the Dawki police in West Jaiñtia Hills.

Meghalaya Dy CM Prestone Tynsong (Twitter Photo)
Meghalaya Dy CM Prestone Tynsong (Twitter Photo)

“Tynsong has directed the superintendent of police (SP), West Jaiñtia Hills District, to immediately conduct an inquiry into the alleged incident”, said National People’s Youth Front (NPYF) president Kitboklang Nongrem after a meeting with the deputy CM while also seeking his intervention into the incident.

Speaking to media persons, Nongrem said that on June 12, the man, a resident of Pyrdiwah in East Khasi Hills, was arrested and brought to Dawki police station where the police instigated a dog to bite him thereby causing injury.

“We can understand that police can make an arrest if they suspect anyone committing crime but it is very inhuman and it is not acceptable for the police to torture a suspect and had got him bitten by a dog inside the police station,” said Nongrem.

Nongrem said that as youth leaders, they have urged the deputy CM to order an inquiry and once the facts are determined, the personnel involve in the torture should be punished according to the law.

“We have also appraised the deputy chief minister to look into the frequent harassment committed by BSF [Border Security Force] personnel against the people in the border areas in which he had assured us that the state government is working closely with the BSF and the police department to make sure that there are close relationship between the forces and the people in the border,” he added. 

News / India News / Meghalaya Dy CM orders inquiry into alleged torture of man by Dawki police
