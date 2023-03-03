'BJP has given...': Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma meets Guv, stakes claim to govt

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma met state governor Phagu Chauhan Friday morning to submit his resignation and simultaneously stake claim to form a new government in the north-eastern state after his National People's Party emerged as the single-largest outfit in yesterday's election.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NPP won 26 of 59 seats (polling for the 60th was deferred after a candidate died) and Sangma has said he expects support from the Bharatiya Janata Party - a pre-poll ally - and others to take him over the marjority mark of 31 seats.

Sangma needs five more seats and the BJP can give him two of those.

"BJP has given us its formal support. We will meet the Governor and request him to call us and invite NPP to form the government. BJP and other parties have given support. We have numbers to form government," he said.

That was earlier today, before the meeting with Chauhan.

The Trinamool and Congress won five each and the United Democratic Party 11. The Voice of the People Party won four, and the Hill State People's Democratic Party and People's Democratic Front two each. Two were won by independents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

FULL COVERAGE | 2023 Meghalaya Assembly election

"We will let you know how (many parties are supporting us). We've been (told) union home minister Amit Shah and maybe prime minister Narendra Modi will attend swearing-in-ceremony. We are waiting for confirmation... "

Shortly after it became clear that the NPP would finish well ahead of everyone else but just short of majority, there was buzz of a meeting between Sangma and his Assam counterpart - the BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma.

READ | 'NPP still short… will decide…': Meghalaya's Sangma on poll results

And shortly after that Sarma confirmed a post-poll tie-up.

The deal-making probably evoked painful memories for the Congress.

After the 2018 election the NPP had 19 MLAs, two fewer than the Congress but stitched an alliance with the BJP to form the government. This time, though, the Congress' poor haul left them on the back foot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP snapped ties with the NPP before this election - a possible tactical move given tension after clashes over a disputed border with Assam.

Speaking to reporters today, Sangma also discussed the spectre of post-poll violence in his state and called it 'unfortunate'.

"This shouldn't have happened... Violence took place at several places but the situation is under control. I urge all political parties... elections are over and violence is not the way forward... should not indulge in any kind of violence."

A curfew has been declared in West Jaintia Hills after post-poll violence.

With input from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON