Meghalaya gets first native woman head of bureaucracy
india news

Meghalaya gets first native woman head of bureaucracy

Suchiang, who had served in departments such as home, finance, personnel, said she feels honoured to have become the first Khasi woman to get the coveted post
By David Laitphlang
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 10:22 AM IST
New Meghalaya chief secretary Rebecca V Suchiang (HT PHOTO)

Rebecca Vanessa Suchiang, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, has been appointed as Meghalaya’s chief secretary, making her the first native woman of the state to head its bureaucracy. PP Trivedi was the first woman chief secretary of Meghalaya in the late 80s.

Suchiang, who had served in departments such as home, finance, personnel, said she feels honoured to have become the first Khasi woman to get the coveted post. “I hope that my service and life can inspire our young brilliant boys and girls… girls specially to believe that no mountain is insurmountable.” She said her message to her colleagues is to remain “committed and ensure you are fair to the people and impartial”.

Also Read: Meghalaya Police plan action over letter related to ex-rebel’s killing

She said as a public servant, she will ensure the greater good of the state. She refused to elaborate on her immediate plans. “I do not want to hide behind platitudes or excuses. I want to accept the truth as it is and work towards a solution. This will help me carry on the good work of my predecessors and mentors of ensuring good and prompt governance to the people...”

