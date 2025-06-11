Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Police to reconstruct crime scene with Sonam Raghuvanshi, other four accused

The Meghalaya police will reconstruct the crime scene in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, after arresting the deceased's wife Sonam and the other four accused. Sonam was arrested on Tuesday after she surrendered before the police in UP's Ghazipur. (X/@satyaagrahindia)

The special investigation team of the Meghalaya police will reconstruct the scene in Sohra, where Raja's body was was found in a gorge on June 2, according to a PTI report.

Sonam was arrested on Tuesday after she surrendered before the police in UP's Ghazipur. Apart from Sonam, four others were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in connection with the murder. All five accused were given transit remand and brought to Shillong to be produced before a court.

“The SIT that brought Sonam arrived here shortly before midnight. She was taken to a hospital here around 2 am to ascertain whether she was pregnant or not,” PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

Sonam and the other four arrested are expected to be produced before a court today. The SIT will seek police custody of all five accused and "will reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra", Vivek Syiem, superintendent of police, East Khasi Hills district, said.

The police has already secured a six-day remand of the persons arrested from Indore, and three-day custody of one arrested from Ghazipur in connection with the murder, Syiem said.

‘Sonam offered ₹ 20 lakh for murder’: Police reveal details about the crime

With investigation underway in the case, new details are emerging as police question the accused on the murder. The police on Wednesday said that Sonam Raghuvanshi, who has been accused of conspiring to murder her husband, had allegedly offered ₹20 lakh to the killers for crime, a Meghalaya police officer said.

The officer further added that Sonam had paid Rs. 15,000 in advance to the hired assailants, which had been taken directly from her husband's wallet. A senior police officer told HT that one of the accused, Raj Kushwaha, had cancelled his plan to go to Meghalaya at the last moment.

“He also allegedly asked the three others not to go, but they went to see Meghalaya after Sonam booked the tickets,” the officer said. He added that the three had refused to kill Raja at the last moment, but Sonam had insisted promising to give ₹15 lakh for the murder.