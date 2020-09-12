e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Meghalaya minister, CM Conrad Sangma’s brother tests positive for Covid-19

Meghalaya minister, CM Conrad Sangma’s brother tests positive for Covid-19

James and Conrad Sangma had taken a flight from Delhi to Imphal on Saturday morning. They were tested at the airport as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) where James tested positive for Covid-19.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:23 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
File photo: Meghalaya chief minister and National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma.
File photo: Meghalaya chief minister and National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma. (PTI)
         

Meghalaya power minister and elder brother of chief minister Conrad Sangma, James Sangma, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The 44-year-old, who was on a flight with Conrad from Delhi to Imphal, tested positive after a rapid antigen test (RAT) was conducted after they landed in Manipur’s capital. Conrad Sangma tested negative for the disease.

According to Saidul Khan, OSD and press secretary to the CM, James and Conrad had taken a flight from Delhi to Imphal on Saturday morning. They were tested at the airport as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) where James tested positive for Covid-19.

Conrad, who is the national president of National People’s Party (NPP), and his brother, had gone to Manipur to discuss party matters with the Manipur unit. NPP is partner of the ruling coalition in Manipur headed by the BJP.

Also read: Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light

Following the detection of his infection, James left Imphal by road for Shillong around 4:30 pm. He is expected to reach Meghalaya’s capital city on Sunday morning.

“As responsible citizens, on arrival at Imphal airport from Delhi we followed the SOP and got ourselves tested at the airport. However, RAT result for James Sangma was positive and he was immediately isolated at the airport and later sent to Shillong via an ambulance,” Conrad Sangma said.

(With inputs from David Laitphlang in Shillong)

tags
top news
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In