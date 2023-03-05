Home / India News / Meghalaya: Newly elected MLAs to take oath tomorrow

Meghalaya: Newly elected MLAs to take oath tomorrow

PTI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 05, 2023 06:40 PM IST

Meghalaya Assembly: The House will meet again on March 9 for the election of speaker, commissioner and secretary of the Assembly.

A special session of the Meghalaya Assembly has been convened for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MLAs and the election of the speaker, a senior official said on Sunday.

Meghalaya Assembly: The new House, with 59 members, will have its first sitting on Monday.(Twitter/ @megassemblysect)
Meghalaya Assembly: The new House, with 59 members, will have its first sitting on Monday.(Twitter/ @megassemblysect)

The new House, with 59 members, will have its first sitting on Monday, when the pro-tem speaker administers the oath of office to the legislators, the official said.

Twist in Meghalaya govt formation; HSPDP MLAs support Sangma's NPP, party withdraws

The House will be meeting again on March 9 for the election of speaker, commissioner and secretary of the Assembly, Andrew Simons, told PTI.

The BJP-backed NPP-led alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in Meghalaya, under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma.

The NPP won 26 seats in the recently concluded elections, while its ally, the BJP, won only two seats.

Two Hill State People’s Democratic Party MLAs, who have won the elections, have also pledged their support to the NPP-BJP coalition, along with 2 other Independent legislators.

Topics
