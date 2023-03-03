Meghalaya govt formation: Conrad Sangma submits support letter of 32 MLAs to Governor

National People's Party president Conrad K Sangma on Friday submitted the ‘letter of support’ - signed by 32 MLAs from BJP, NPP, HSPDP, and two independents - to Meghalaya governor Phagu Chauhan, while staking claim to form the government in the northeastern state. In a Twitter post, Sangma shared a picture of himself sitting with the governor. NPP's Conrad Sangma and Meghalaya governor

Earlier in the day, the outgoing CM had told the governor that he has an "absolute majority with more than 32 MLAs from several parties" on his side in the 60-member assembly. However, he said that the name of the new alliance has not yet been decided.

This comes a day after the BJP extended their support to Sangma's NPP as the state witnessed a hung assembly in the elections on Thursday. The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in the state securing 26 seats out of the total 59, but it still fell short of a majority. While, BJP - which contested the assembly elections alone despite being in an alliance with the NPP for the last five years, secured just two seats. Meanwhile, the BJP, HSPDP, and PDF won two seats each, and two independent candidates also emerged victorious.

Also read: Conrad Sangma - From defeat to a possible 2nd term as Meghalaya CM

The letter written by BJP state president Ernest Mawrie read: “As per directions from BJP President JP Nadda, I hereby formally communicate with you and submit a letter of support for the institution of a new government.”

“I am to express my special estimation that we shall work together and alleviate our relationship in the best interest of the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he is “looking forward to continuing working together”.

“I would like to congratulate Shri @SangmaConrad for his Party’s commendable performance in the Meghalaya Assembly Polls. My friend, the late Shri PA Sangma Ji would have been very proud. Looking forward to continuing working together for Meghalaya’s progress,” he tweeted.