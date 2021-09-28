Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Meghalaya Police plan action over letter related to ex-rebel’s killing
india news

Meghalaya Police plan action over letter related to ex-rebel’s killing

Meghalaya police accused media houses that reported about the letter of “irresponsible reporting of unverified information”. The police maintained Thangkhiew had a role in a blast in July and was planning another one in Shillong in August
By David Laitphlang
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Former HNLC general secretary (L) Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, who was killed during a ‘shootout’ with Meghalaya police in August. (FIle)

The Meghalaya Police plan legal action over a letter written purportedly by three ex-policemen using pseudonyms to the brother of former rebel leader Cherish Starfield Thangkhiew, who was killed on August 13, for making “fabricated, scurrilous, and totally unverified allegations”, people aware of the matter said. The letter condemned the police action and alleged that the two Indian Police Service officers “went to kill” Thangkhiew without any evidence on the orders of police chief R Chandranathan and inspector general (law and order) Mukesh Kumar Singh.

“...it (the letter) is full of untruths and mischievous loopholes,” a person aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The letter claimed there were pending cases against Chandranathan related to his tenure in Assam and blamed Singh for the alleged murder of the criminal.

Chandranathan said: “All I can say is one must first verify the facts before publishing anything...” He said he was awaiting a report on the letter.

In a press release on Monday, the police accused media houses that reported about the letter of “irresponsible reporting of unverified information”. The police maintained Thangkhiew had a role in a blast in July and was planning another one in Shillong in August.

Thangkhiew’s death sparked protests in Shillong with many accusing police of staging the shootout in which the former rebel leader was killed.

RELATED STORIES

Police claimed when a police team went to Thangkhiew’s house on August 13 to interrogate him, he “attempted to assault and cause fatal injury to a member of the police team”. They insisted he died when the police team fired in self-defence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Assam scientist bags Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award for pioneering work

News updates from HT: SC to hear final arguments in post-poll violence plea

Khori Gaon rehab scheme: SC cautions over pseudo allottees

Covid-19: These five states are reporting more than 1,000 cases daily
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP