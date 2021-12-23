Meghalaya Speaker recognises merger of 12 Congress MLAs with Trinamool

Meghalaya assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday recognised the merger of the 12 Congress MLAs with Trinamool Congress (TMC) — a month after the legislators switched sides in a sudden move.

“I am satisfied that the merger of the 12 members of the Indian National Congress is valid as provided under paragraph 4 of the 10th Schedule to the Constitution of India and doesn’t attract disqualification,” Lyngdoh mentioned in a bulletin.

“I do not find any merit in the submissions made in the petitions filed by Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA, (Congress legislature party leader) and therefore the same is dismissed,” the bulletin added.

The 12 legislators-- former Chief Minister Dr. Mukul Sangma, Marthon Sangma, Jimmy Sangma, Lazarus Sangma, Miani Shira, H M Shangpliang, George Lyngdoh, Winnerson Sangma, Dikkanchi Shira, Zenith Sangma, Charles Pyngrope and Shitlang Pale—had handed over the letter of merger to the Speaker on November 24.

Congress had, however, challenged the merger and sought disqualification of the MLAs. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh had, on November 29, filed 10 petitions with the Speaker seeking disqualification of the 12 defected legislators. She filed two more similar petitions earlier this month.

The Speaker, thereafter, issued notices to the MLAs asking them to submit their response to the plea. However, upon receiving the response from the MLAs, he approved their merger with TMC.

“The Speaker has decided and I respect his order. I will not pursue this petition because our campaign will take priority in 2022. The party, however, may have a different view on the matter,” Ampareen Lyngdoh stated in response to the Speaker’s decision.

“As a CLP we took the available space to move a petition against the desertion, this being an opportunity to object to the manner in which the exodus disclosed, hence no regret on that,” she added.

