Meghalaya will deploy addl forces in Assam border area amid tensions: Dy CM

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Wednesday told a delegation of farmers and activists from Lapangap village, West Jaiñtia Hills that the authorities will deploy security forces to ensure that farmers were able to continue cultivation without interference amid rising tensions in the area along its border with Assam.

Dhar said he gave the assurance to a delegation from the village that held a protest march to the state secretariat over alleged harassment by people from the Karbi side in Assam. (File)

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Dhar said he gave the assurance to a delegation from the village that held a protest march to the state secretariat over alleged harassment by people from the Karbi side in Assam.

“We had a very fruitful meeting. I have assured them that the government will do its utmost to protect our people and ensure that peace is maintained as usual,” Dhar told reporters after the meeting.

He said the issue discussed related to the livelihood and safety of villagers, not the interstate boundary dispute. “Today’s discussion was not about the border issue. We discussed their livelihood in Lapangap village. The border issue is a matter to be taken up at the state level,” Dhar said.

According to him, villagers complained that farmers attempting to begin cultivation for the season were being obstructed and harassed. “The people of Lapangap village and some NGOs met me regarding this issue. Over the past few days, there have been incidents. It is the season for farmers to begin cultivation, but there have been disturbances from the Karbi side,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhar said the deployment of additional security personnel in the area would begin Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhar said the deployment of additional security personnel in the area would begin Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “They came to request intervention as some Karbi individuals have been disturbing them, and we have assured them that we will deploy full force from tomorrow onwards to ensure that cultivation can proceed without any disturbance,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They came to request intervention as some Karbi individuals have been disturbing them, and we have assured them that we will deploy full force from tomorrow onwards to ensure that cultivation can proceed without any disturbance,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister underlined that deputy commissioners from the two adjoining districts have already held discussions and further talks are expected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister underlined that deputy commissioners from the two adjoining districts have already held discussions and further talks are expected. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Since Assam has formed a new government, our chief minister has told me that he will take up this issue with the Assam chief minister,” he said, adding that Meghalaya was awaiting appointment of the new chairman of the regional committee before formal discussions on the border issue resume. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Since Assam has formed a new government, our chief minister has told me that he will take up this issue with the Assam chief minister,” he said, adding that Meghalaya was awaiting appointment of the new chairman of the regional committee before formal discussions on the border issue resume. {{/usCountry}}

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“Once that is done, we will decide and meet our counterparts at an appropriate time,” Dhar said.

“There is already a presence there, but additional force is required. We are therefore deploying more personnel to ensure the safety and security of people living along the border. We will deploy as needed,” he said.

Speaking after the meeting, Lapangap village assistant headman Samkhih Situng said the delegation’s main demand was protection for farmers.

He warned that villagers would take further steps if the assurances are not implemented on the ground. “As we stated in the meeting, if the government’s assurance is not implemented, we will take further steps to ensure protection for our farmers while they carry out cultivation,” he added.

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Situng claimed that their crops and fields were frequently targeted at night.

“We cultivate our land and carry out ploughing, but people from the Karbi side come at night to destroy our paddy fields. That is the harassment we have endured,” he said.

Situng said villagers were “95 percent satisfied” with the government’s assurance but sought stronger deployment, including personnel from the SF-10 force.

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