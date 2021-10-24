'Repression is govt's only method to deal with the situation in J&K': Mufti hits out at Rawat's warning of further curbs

Jammu & Kashmir People Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at the remarks of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, where he warned of further curbs in the Union territory to tackle the recent incidents of violence.

At an event in Assam's Guwahati on Saturday, General Rawat said that Pakistan is trying to disturb the peace, tranquillity in Jammu & Kashmir. “Our western adversary (Pakistan) is indulging in a proxy war with us. They will do anything to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir," Rawat said. He added that whenever Pakistan finds a semblance of peace happening here, it will create a situation that creates fear-mongering among people.

Mufti, who is the former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir, tweeted on Sunday that 'repression' is the Centre's only method to deal with the situation in the Valley. “It also contradicts their official narrative that all is well here,” Mufti said.

The PDP president also questioned what more was left to do in Kashmir after ‘stringent and harsh measures’ like mass arrest, suspending internet services at will and setting up new security bunkers etc were already implemented.

In October, terrorists killed 11 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir and most of these were from other states. Security has been further tightened in the valley, especially in Srinagar and the police detained and questioned hundreds of people as a part of their investigation in these targeted killings. Two weeks back, the police said that 13 terrorists had been killed.

Meanwhile, Rawat assured on Saturday that there is nothing to fear and the security forces are capable of dealing with such situations.

"There is a proxy war. They will try and perpetrate an action that causes fear amongst the people. Our thing is to bring back confidence in the people that you should not get worried about, your security forces, police forces, anybody who's operating the civil administration, are capable of dealing with the situation. And, therefore, they should not get worried. We will ensure that these are not allowed to happen continuously and that your safety and security is our prime concern," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.