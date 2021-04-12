Mehbooba Mufti says her daughter Iltija tested Covid-19 positive

Iltija Mufti, the 33-year-old daughter of Peoples’ Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, her mother said.

“Want to confirm media reports that my younger daughter Iltija tested positive for Covid today. As advised by doctors she is now self isolating & taking all the necessary precautions,” Mehbooba Mufti said on twitter. Mufti’s other daughter’s name is Irtiqa. The family’s residence is on Srinagar’s Gupkar road.

Iltija Mufti, who was the most vocal during her mother’s detention after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, was the fifth high-profile personality in Kashmir to have contracted the viral infection in the past two weeks, following the surge in Covid-19 cases since mid-March.

On March 30, Member of Parliament from Srinagar and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah tested positive for the viral infection. His son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah confirmed on April 9 that he too was infected.

While Farooq was symptomatic and had to be hospitalised for a few days, Omar Abdullah said he was asymptomatic. Both have been recuperating at home.

Former PDP leaders Muzaffar Hussain Baig and his wife Safina Baig, who is district development council (DDC) chairperson of Baramulla, also tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 915 infections and five deaths on Sunday, taking the Union Territory’s case tally to 1, 38,390 and the death toll to 2,034. Over the last five days, J&K has been recording over 800 cases daily, the highest in more than six months.