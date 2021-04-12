Home / India News / Mehbooba Mufti says her daughter Iltija tested Covid-19 positive
india news

Mehbooba Mufti says her daughter Iltija tested Covid-19 positive

Iltija Mufti was the fifth high-profile personality in Kashmir to have contracted the viral infection in the past two weeks.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti has contracted Covid-19.

Iltija Mufti, the 33-year-old daughter of Peoples’ Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, her mother said.

“Want to confirm media reports that my younger daughter Iltija tested positive for Covid today. As advised by doctors she is now self isolating & taking all the necessary precautions,” Mehbooba Mufti said on twitter. Mufti’s other daughter’s name is Irtiqa. The family’s residence is on Srinagar’s Gupkar road.

Iltija Mufti, who was the most vocal during her mother’s detention after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, was the fifth high-profile personality in Kashmir to have contracted the viral infection in the past two weeks, following the surge in Covid-19 cases since mid-March.

On March 30, Member of Parliament from Srinagar and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah tested positive for the viral infection. His son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah confirmed on April 9 that he too was infected.

While Farooq was symptomatic and had to be hospitalised for a few days, Omar Abdullah said he was asymptomatic. Both have been recuperating at home.

Former PDP leaders Muzaffar Hussain Baig and his wife Safina Baig, who is district development council (DDC) chairperson of Baramulla, also tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala HC directs EC to hold poll for Rajya Sabha seats before May 2

Why is India seeing Covid-19 second wave? AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria explains

Sanjay Raut blames Centre for rising cases in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab

Covid: From April 15, meals only on flights with journey time of 2 hours or more

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 915 infections and five deaths on Sunday, taking the Union Territory’s case tally to 1, 38,390 and the death toll to 2,034. Over the last five days, J&K has been recording over 800 cases daily, the highest in more than six months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP