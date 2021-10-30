Mehbooba Mufti writes to PM Modi, seeks intervention in release of Kashmiri students in UP

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the release of Kashmiri students’ arrests in Uttar Pradesh.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has appealed to PM that the future of young students shouldn’t be destroyed. Three students were arrested in Uttar Pradesh after the India Pakistan T20 match on Sunday.

“I write to you with a deep sense of disappointment and concern about the alarming situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Not too long ago when you presided over an all-party meeting in Delhi, you expressed your intention to remove “dill ke doori between Delhi and J&K”. In my capacity as the president of the PDP, I suggest a few confidence-building measures that would have provided a sense of relief and breathing space to the people of J&K,” said Mehbooba Mufti in her letter addressed to the prime minister.

She also said that they have been waiting for the CBMs after the meeting of J&K leaders with the PM in New Delhi.

“We had been waiting for the roll-out of a policy to address the hearts and minds of people, especially youth. While the spree of raids, arrests, killings continue unabated, the level of repression and state intolerance has touched a new low.”

Mehbooba Mufti said that they had expected that Union home minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to J&K would lead to a meaningful reach out.

“Especially after his statement about engaging with the youth here. Instead, what followed was shocking and worrying. A friendly cricket match between India and Pakistan that was solely a source of entertainment for people here bruised by incessant lockdowns, Internet gag and restriction of the movement led to booking youngsters under the draconian UAPA for simply choosing to cheer the winning side.”

Mehbooba Mufti said that even doctors are being targetted, a reference towards the cases registered against students of Medical College.

“Our brightest young people pursuing professional courses like MBBS have been targeted and slapped with anti-terror laws. While within Kashmir, youth are no strangers to the state excesses, three students in Agra too have been arrested and charged with sedition for the same reasons. This despite the college’s own admission that they didn’t engage in any activity that might be construed as anti-national,” she wrote in her letter.

Mufti in her letter further said that patriotism and a sense of loyalty have to be cultivated with compassion and can’t be forced by wielding the baton or by the barrel of a gun.

“Such punitive actions laced with contempt will only further the sense of mistrust and alienation between the younger generation and rest of the country. Political parties and their fortunes will wax and wane over the course of time. But what matters most is the future generation that will have to carry the burdens of the past yet strive to fulfil the expectations of a better tomorrow. Especially, when it comes to a state like J&K steeped in its history of repeated betrayals and past wounds.”

Mehbooba Mufti while seeking the PM’s intervention, said that wisdom deems it prudent for this government to engage with them, understand their aspirations and goals.

“I fervently request you to intervene so that the future of these young bright minds is not destroyed,” the letter said.

