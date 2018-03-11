 Mehbooba urges Rajnath Singh to intervene in photojournalist Kamran Yousuf’s case | india news | Hindustan Times
Mehbooba urges Rajnath Singh to intervene in photojournalist Kamran Yousuf’s case

The NIA arrested Kamran Yousuf last September on charges of stone-pelting. A decision on his bail plea is awaited.

Mar 11, 2018
HT Correspondent
A group of youth pelt stones at security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.(PTI File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged home minister Rajnath Singh to intervene in the case against Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year.

"Spoke to home minister @rajnathsingh ji to look into Kamran Yousuf’s case. I’ve requested him to intervene so that the life of a young budding journalist does not get ruined," she tweeted.

The NIA arrested Yousuf last September on charges of stone-pelting. A decision on his bail plea is awaited. He was booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with 11 other people.

Rights organisations such as Amnesty International and Committee to Protect Journalists have called for Yousuf’s release and dropping of all charges against him. The Kashmir Editors’ Guild has also sought his release.

