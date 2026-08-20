Mehul Choksi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal charged with sexual assault in London, held in custody

Criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, who has represented fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in fraud and money laundering proceedings, has reportedly been charged with four counts of sexual assault following his arrest in London, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.

Mehul Choksi, the owner of the Gitanjali Group and a central figure in one of India's largest bank frauds. (ANI Photos)

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Aggarwal, a prominent advocate, was arrested last Tuesday at a property in the upscale Mayfair area of the UK capital, according to a PTI news agency report.

Also Read | Fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition to India stalled as Belgian govt says case ‘still under examination’

In custody till September 10

He was charged on Thursday, August 13, and appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court later the same day. The court remanded him in custody until his next hearing at Southwark Crown Court on September 10, the report added.

Aggarwal has represented Choksi in legal proceedings related to fraud and money laundering cases.

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{{^usCountry}} His assistant, Manpreet Kaur, was also arrested at the property and has been charged with two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an either way offence, namely sexual assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His assistant, Manpreet Kaur, was also arrested at the property and has been charged with two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an either way offence, namely sexual assault. {{/usCountry}}

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The alleged offences are reported to have taken place on May 26 and August 9.

"On Tuesday, 11 August, officers attended a property in Brick Street, Mayfair, in connection with reports of sexual assaults at the address," a Met Police statement said.

"A 57-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incidents, which are reported to have occurred on Tuesday, 26 May, and Sunday, 9 August.

"Both individuals were charged on Thursday, 13 August ... and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court later that day. They were remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, 10 September," the police stated.

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Also Read | Setback for Mehul Choksi as UK court orders £6,00,000 security of costs

What are the charges against Aggarwal?

Aggarwal has been charged with "four counts of sexual assault", while Kaur has been charged with "two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an either way offence, namely sexual assault".

Two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were also arrested at the Mayfair property as part of the police investigation. They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"Two women who reported the sexual assaults continue to be supported by specialist officers," the Met Police added.

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The property where the arrests took place is located at 29 Brick Street in Mayfair. It is listed online as a "Mayfair Residence Townhouse", comprising multi-storey luxury apartments available for short- and long-term rental.

Situated close to Hyde Park, the property is marketed as a luxury residence with spacious interiors and is available for both short and extended stays.