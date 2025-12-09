Meitei leader visits Kuki camp, warns divisions could harm future generations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yumnam Khemchand, a Meitei, visited a camp of over 500 displaced Kukis on Monday at Litan Sareikhong in ethic violence-hit Manipur’s Ukhrul district and sought cooperation, emphasising that prolonged divisions could harm future generations. Meitei leader Yumnam Khemchand said inability to meet and communicate may hinder their development. (Sourced)

It was the first such visit since the ethnic violence erupted in the state in May 2023 and left over 260 people dead and more than 60,000 displaced. Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribal areas have been virtually partitioned with security agencies establishing buffer regions between them since the violence broke out. The violence first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities before involving almost every community.

Khemchand cited conflict in other parts of the world and said their inability to meet and communicate may hinder their development. “We must think about the younger generation….the mistake of today could affect the future generation. The elders of today for both [Kuki-dominated] hills and [Meitei-majority] Valley should come together.”

Nhepu Khongsai, a displaced person at the camp, said they have been suffering for almost three years and urged the authorities to rehabilitate them.

Hopingson Shimray, a former BJP lawmaker who accompanied Khemchand, highlighted the importance of rebuilding trust and restoring normalcy. “Somewhere, we have to start a beginning. This programme is a part of an initiative to restore peace in Manipur. We are glad that we were welcomed,” he said.

Manipur has been under the president’s rule since February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister.