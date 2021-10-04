Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mekedatu project will continue despite opposition from TN: K’taka CM Bommai
india news

Mekedatu project will continue despite opposition from TN: K’taka CM Bommai

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking and power) project, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, Karnataka. (Agencies)
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the plan on Mekedatu balancing reservoir across Cauvery would be constructed despite the statements issued by politicians in Tamil Nadu that has mislead the people of that state.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a new building of SK Modi International School in Ballari on Sunday, the chief minister said that the implementation of the project was in the hands of the Karnataka government.

“Everybody knows the Tamil Nadu’s stand on Mekedatu project. They [Tamil Nadu politicians] politicizing the issue for electoral gains. Implementing the project is not at their hands, but in our hands and we would do it. We are firm on our stand and Tamil Nadu doesn’t have any powers to decide on the project. They are doing it to mislead their people politically. The project would be taken up through the legal battle,” Bommai said.

Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking and power) project, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state would be affected if the project takes shape.

The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power. The estimated cost of the project is 9,000 crore.

(With inputs from PTI).

