Men ‘recruited’ for robbery gang on monthly salaries, given daily targets

A 21-year-old man in Jaipur hired six unemployed men to rob motorcycles, gold chains and mobile phones, offering them a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 each and setting a target of at least one crime daily - otherwise that day’s pay was deducted, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police, Jaipur east, Gaurav Yadav said seven members of the gang, including the leader, were arrested on Tuesday on charges of snatching gold chains and mobile phones and looting motorcycles in the Jawahar Circle area, Shivdaspura, Kho Nagoriyan, Sanaganer and other areas of the city.

After a spurt in cases of chain and mobile snatching in the area, a special team scanned CCTV footage and tracked stolen mobile phones’ locations to identify the gang. On Sunday, the team got a tip-off that the gang members were hiding in a rented house in Pratap Nagar area and raided it.

A total of 33 mobile phones, a laptop, two chains and four motorcycles were recovered from the gang, who used stolen motorcycles in their bids to snatch chains and mobile phones. The loot was deposited with gang leader Ashish Meena who made money by selling it.

According to the DCP,. Meena alias Amit, was in Gangapur City town of Sawai Madhopur district when he came in contact with the gang members. “They are all illiterate and were jobless. Ashish gave them an offer of a monthly salary to commit crime. They shifted to a house in Jaipur to operate,” the police officer said.

The gang members were ‘recruited’ in July and they have confessed to committing at least 36 crimes, Yadav added.

The six robbers have been identified as Nandram Meena (20), Lakhan Meena (22), Indraj Bairwa (19), Salman Khan (23), and Khalil (24) of Karauli district and Kapil Meena (20) of Sawai Madhopur district. “They said they were on Ashish Meena’s payroll. They said they would lose the day’s salary if they failed to commit a crime on a particular day,” the DCP said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 00:41 IST