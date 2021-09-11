Met issues heavy rain warning for Odisha; yellow alert for 19 MP districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in Odisha over the next few days. The IMD's regional centre in Bhubaneswar, in its weather bulletin on Friday, said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and extends up to 7.6 km above the sea level. Under its influence, the low-pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move west northwestwards and concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours, the bulleting further said. Widespread light to moderate rain, isolated heavy to very heavy downpour and extremely heavy falls at one or two places are likely on Sunday and Monday over the state, it added.

The MeT department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts on Saturday.

The weather department has issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Bhadrak and Jajpur on Sunday. On Monday, heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy showers are very likely to occur in Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Deogarh districts, it said, warning of possibility of some damage to kutcha roads.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Friday issued a yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall, for 19 districts in Madhya Pradesh, according to an official quoted by news agency PTI. The alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places covers Jabalpur, Sehore, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Rajgarh, Guna, Sheopur, Anuppur, Balaghat, Seoni, Dhar, Shivpuri and Morena districts, and is valid till Saturday morning, PK Saha, senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office told PTI.

Thunderstorms along with lightning are also likely to occur in isolated places in ten divisions of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Chambal and Jabalpur. "A monsoon trough was passing through Tikamgarh. Besides, a low pressure area was lying over east Rajasthan, which has brought moisture to MP. A low pressure area is expected to form over central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours and this too would bring rains to the state," he explained. Saha said a wet spell is likely in Madhya Pradesh till September 14.