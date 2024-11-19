Meta to challenge CCI order against WhatsApp privacy policy

Social media major Meta will appeal against the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order which held that WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy update was anticompetitive. On Monday, the CCI had announced a penalty of ₹ 213.14 crore (about USD 25.3 million) on Meta. (File photo)

On Monday, the CCI had announced a penalty of ₹213.14 crore (about USD 25.3 million) on Meta for abusing its dominant position through the 2021 update to WhatsApp’s privacy policy and thus violating the Competition Act.

“We disagree with the CCI’s decision and plan to appeal. As a reminder, the 2021 update did not change the privacy of people’s personal messages and was offered as a choice for users at the time. We also ensured no one would have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of the WhatsApp service because of this update,” a spokesperson for Meta said in a statement to HT.

The CCI, on Monday, instructed WhatsApp to not share the user data with other Meta companies (Instagram and Facebook) and products for advertising purposes for five years.

The CCI has also forbidden WhatsApp from making user data sharing with Meta companies a precondition for accessing WhatsApp services in India.

For data shared with Meta companies and products for purposes other than advertising, WhatsApp’s policy must specify what kind of data is shared and why.

When WhatsApp user data is shared for any purpose other than providing WhatsApp services, the users must be given the choice to opt out of such data sharing, and modify their choice in–app. This option must be made available to all users, including those who accepted the 2021 update.

“The update was about introducing optional business features on WhatsApp and provided further transparency about how we collect and use data,” the Meta spokesperson said.