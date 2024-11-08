Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CCI says Zomato, Swiggy in breach of antitrust laws in India: Report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Vaishnawi Sinha
Nov 08, 2024 05:18 PM IST

Swiggy and Zomato are reportedly in breach of competition laws, favouring certain restaurants in the country, says a CCI report.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in its non-public documents that food delivery giants Swiggy and Zomato are in breach of the antitrust and competition laws of India, with their business practices favouring select restaurants listed on their platforms, reported Reuters.

Swiggy and Zomato are the leading food delivery companies in India
Swiggy and Zomato are the leading food delivery companies in India

The antitrust body's documents say that Zomato entered into "exclusivity contracts" with partners in return for lower commissions. Meanwhile, its top competitor Swiggy reportedly guaranteed swift business growth to some of the players if they listed exclusively on its platform, the report said. HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the information.

Exclusivity arrangements between Swiggy, Zomato and their respective restaurant partners "prevent the market from becoming more competitive," the CCI's investigation arm noted in its findings.

CCI commenced its antitrust probe against Swiggy and Zomato in 2022 after the National Restaurant Association of India registered a complaint regarding the impact of anti-competitive practices on food outlets.

The CCI documents, not made public due to confidentiality rules, were sent to both Swiggy and Zomato as well as the NRAI in March 2024, with the findings not previously reported.

Read more: Swiggy IPO vs Zomato share: Which one do analysts recommend?

The CCI report further noted that Swiggy said during the probe that it has phased out its “Swiggy Exclusive” programme in 2023, but is planning to launch a similar programme named Swiggy Grow in non-metropolitan areas.

The CCI investigation also noted that some of Swiggy's partner restaurants were “threatened that their rankings will be pushed down if they do not maintain price parity.”

The CCI case is mentioned as one of the "internal risks" in Swiggy's IPO prospectus, which says "any breach of the provisions of Competition Act, may attract substantial monetary penalties."

Meanwhile, the CCI documents said that Zomato imposed pricing and discount restrictions on restaurant partners, and in some cases included a "penal provision" if the outlet failed to comply.

The final decision could likely take several weeks and the companies still have the option of contesting the investigation findings.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //