Delhi court likely to pronounce verdict on MJ Akbar defamation case on Tuesday

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

A Delhi Court is likely to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in M J Akbar's criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had on February 1 reserved the judgment after Akbar as well as Ramani completed their arguments.

Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.

He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018. 

He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment by all the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

