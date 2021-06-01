MHA allows certain industries to use oxygen on temporary basis

With the number of Covid-19 cases coming down and the demand for medical oxygen easing, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday allowed the supply of oxygen to certain industries on a temporary basis, subject to ensuring an adequate supply of medical oxygen to hospitals and other medical purposes.

The government had, in April last week, diverted all the liquid oxygen meant for non-medical purposes and manufacturing industry for medical use as the number of Covid cases was rising and several states reported a shortage of oxygen to treat critically-ill coronavirus disease patients. The only sectors exempted at that time were defence, ampoule- and vial-making industry, and pharmaceuticals.

The MHA has now exempted more industries for use of liquid oxygen to include continuous process industries/ plants such as furnaces, refineries, steel, aluminium, copper processing plants, etc; infrastructure projects and plants; Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs); exporters of manufacturing sector requiring oxygen for production, and food processing units.

In its order, the ministry said that “the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) may allow usage of liquid oxygen to the above-mentioned industries/ projects/ units on a temporary basis subject to ensuring an adequate supply of liquid medical oxygen to hospitals and other medical purposes as per demands of states/ Union Territories as well as adequate supply to industries/sectors such as ampoules and vials, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing of oxygen cylinders and PSA plants, neutral glass tubing and defence forces.”

The industries had approached the DPIIT in this regard. People familiar with the development said that supply of oxygen was reviewed, and it was concluded that there is no shortage in any hospital.