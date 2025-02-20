Menu Explore
MIB issues advisory to streaming platforms to regulate content

ByAditi Agrawal
Feb 20, 2025 09:41 AM IST

The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday directed all streaming platforms and their self-regulatory bodies to take appropriate measures under Part 3 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to ensure that illegal content is not transmitted, and content is classified according to age.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The ministry asked self-regulatory bodies for OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video to take “proactive” actions when streamers violate the Code of Ethics.

“This ministry has received references from Members of Parliament, representations from statutory organisations and public grievances regarding alleged spread of obscene, pornographic and vulgar content published by certain publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms) and social media,” the MIB advisory read.

Further, the ministry cited the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, to underline that “publication of obscene/pornographic content is a punishable offence”.

