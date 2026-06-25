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Midday meals: Oppn accuses Bengal govt of imposing vegetarianism by dropping eggs

TMC leader Derek O’Brien said Bengal rejects depriving children of nutrition by taking eggs from midday meals and imposing vegetarianism

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 02:24 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Opposition has accused West Bengal’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of imposing vegetarianism on schoolchildren by dropping eggs from the menu after it decided to involve the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in serving mid-day meals in Kolkata schools. ISKCON runs temples and institutions across the globe and promotes strict vegetarianism.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari assured the meals would be nutritious. (PTI)

Finance minister Swapan Dasgupta announced the move of giving ISKCON the mid-day meal charge in his Budget speech on Monday. Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari assured the meal would be nutritious.

The new BJP government increased the budget for each meal from 6.78 set under the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration to 10.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien said Bengal rejects depriving children of nutrition by taking eggs from midday meals and imposing vegetarianism. He cited the “fish-eating tamasha” during the election campaign, and said the “Gujarat Gymkhana” finally reveals itself, referring to the BJP’s efforts during the April-May polls to reassure voters that there would be no restrictions on the sale of meat, eggs, and fish, staples in West Bengal.

 
west bengal government bharatiya janata party iskcon
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