MiG 29K crashes over sea off Goa; pilot ejected safely, stable

A MiG 29K on Wednesday crashed over the sea off Goa after it developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search and rescue operation. The pilot is reported to be in stable condition, Nav

Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

The aircraft was ona routine sortie.

MiG 29K aircraft is a state-of-the art, all-weather, carrier-based, air dominance fighter with a maximum speed of over twice the speed of sound (about 2000 kmph), can pull up to 8 times the force of gravity, can climb to an altitude of over 65000 feet.

In 2020, Nishant Singh, an Indian Navy pilot, died after his MiG-29K crashed in the Arabian Sea.

