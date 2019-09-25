e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019

MiG-21 aircraft on training mission crashes near Gwalior air base, pilots safe

An IAF official said the MiG-21 was on a routine training mission

india Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:38 IST

Both the pilots ejected safely from the fighter aircraft. They are safe.
Both the pilots ejected safely from the fighter aircraft. They are safe.(Photo: ANI photo)
         

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 aircraft crashed on Wednesday morning soon after take-off from the Gwalior air base, an IAF official has said.

Both the pilots ejected safely from the fighter aircraft. They are safe.

An IAF official said the MiG-21 was on a routine training mission.

The aircraft is learnt to have crashed minutes after take off.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 11:14 IST

tags
trending topics
PM ModiDonald TrumpImran KhanDonald TrumpJammu and KashmirAmitabh BachchanWhatsApp UpdateDeepika PadukoneRishabh PantRanveer SinghOnePlus 7TSharad PawarChinmayanand
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss