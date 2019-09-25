MiG-21 aircraft on training mission crashes near Gwalior air base, pilots safe

india

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 aircraft crashed on Wednesday morning soon after take-off from the Gwalior air base, an IAF official has said.

Both the pilots ejected safely from the fighter aircraft. They are safe.

An IAF official said the MiG-21 was on a routine training mission.

The aircraft is learnt to have crashed minutes after take off.

