Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / MiG-21s to take part in IAF Day flypast for the last time

MiG-21s to take part in IAF Day flypast for the last time

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 03, 2023 08:46 PM IST

The Indian Air Force operates more than 50 MiG-21 Bison aircraft, the latest and the last variant of the MiG-21

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 fighter jets will take part in the IAF Day flypast for the last time this year, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The flypast will be held over Sangam at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on October 8.

The MiG-21s, part of three squadrons of the Indian Air Force, will be retired by 2025 (ANI File)

The flypast will feature 120 aircraft, including the IAF’s newest C-295, the officials said. The other aircraft taking part include Rafales, Sukhoi-30s, Mirage-2000s, MiG-29s and Jaguars.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The IAF operates more than 50 MiG-21 Bison aircraft, the latest and the last variant of the MiG-21. The aircraft, part of three different squadrons, will be retired by 2025.

The IAF inducted its first C-295 transport aircraft at the Hindan air base on September 25. The aircraft arrived at the Vadodara air base in Gujarat on September 20, a week after Airbus Defence and Space handed over the plane to IAF at Seville in Spain.

The IAF held its annual parade in Chandigarh last year. This is in line with the three services now organising their flagship ceremonial events outside the national capital. The parade was traditionally held in Hindan.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh indian air force
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP