MiG-21s to take part in IAF Day flypast for the last time

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 fighter jets will take part in the IAF Day flypast for the last time this year, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The flypast will be held over Sangam at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on October 8.

The MiG-21s, part of three squadrons of the Indian Air Force, will be retired by 2025 (ANI File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The flypast will feature 120 aircraft, including the IAF’s newest C-295, the officials said. The other aircraft taking part include Rafales, Sukhoi-30s, Mirage-2000s, MiG-29s and Jaguars.

The IAF operates more than 50 MiG-21 Bison aircraft, the latest and the last variant of the MiG-21. The aircraft, part of three different squadrons, will be retired by 2025.

The IAF inducted its first C-295 transport aircraft at the Hindan air base on September 25. The aircraft arrived at the Vadodara air base in Gujarat on September 20, a week after Airbus Defence and Space handed over the plane to IAF at Seville in Spain.

The IAF held its annual parade in Chandigarh last year. This is in line with the three services now organising their flagship ceremonial events outside the national capital. The parade was traditionally held in Hindan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}