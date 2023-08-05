Kerala migrant worker held for sexually abusing 4-year-old girl

A 36-year-old migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in Chelari in Malappuram district of Kerala, police said on Friday. Police said they would ascertain if the accused has criminal cases registered against him in his home state Madhya Pradesh. He has been in Chelari in Malappuram district for the past three years. (HT Archives)

“According to the complaint filed by the minor girl’s mother, the accused, a native of Madhya Pradesh, sexually assaulted the four-year-old at her residence after enticing her with a soft drink on Thursday. The accused is a marble worker. We took him into custody yesterday and recorded his arrest after the minor identified him,” TK Sreenivasan, Tirurangadi police station SHO, told reporters.

The survivor is the daughter of migrant workers who hail from the same town as the accused in Madhya Pradesh.

Police said they would ascertain if the accused has criminal cases registered against him in his home state. He has been in Chelari for the past three years.

An officer at the Tirurangadi police station, where the case was filed, said an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections under the Pocso Act has been filed against the accused. He will be produced before a magistrate soon.

The incident comes days after a five-year-old daughter of migrant workers was raped and killed allegedly by a migrant worker near Aluva in Ernakulam district. The accused, hailing from Bihar, was arrested in that case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishnu Varma Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment. ...view detail